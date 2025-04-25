Stump Slump

Even in not-so-good old times, cricket used to work as a diplomatic tool to push away the shadow of conflicts. In the present time, cricket is the first casualty whenever there is an escalation in conflict. Consider this: a recent deadly attack in Pahalgam has deepened the divide between India and Pakistan, and cricket is once again caught in the crossfire.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has firmly stated it will not play bilateral cricket series with Pakistan. This means no regular matches between the two countries even on neutral venues. India will play only games in big tournaments like those organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as avoiding them could cost it dearly. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said that political tensions make it impossible to play friendly matches. The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series was way back in 2012-13. Since then, they have only faced each other in ICC or Asian Cricket Council events, like the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

The Pahalgam attack has made things worse. This is the time sports be pitched to bring the countries to a venue for a healthy contest, instead of fanning jingoism. Look, what BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has talked about the Kashmir attack. He sent condolences to the victims’ families and said the cricket community stands together in mourning. Sports should be kept away from politics. This tragedy shows how political problems spill into sports, keeping India and Pakistan from playing cricket as neighbors.

It is sad because cricket could bring people together, but instead, it is stuck in the middle of anger and distrust. Fans miss the thrill of India-Pakistan matches, which are always exciting. For now, we can only hope for peace so cricket can one day return as a bridge between these two nations, not a victim of their conflicts. *