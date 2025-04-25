Every day brings a new level of death and destruction in a living hell zone called Gaza and all is live broadcast. As the world acts as bystander, Israel’s actions have turned a dire situation into a nightmare. For God’s sake, the world must not stay silent anymore. The UN’s World Food Programme says it has no food left in Gaza because Israel has blocked all aid since March 2. Community kitchens, feeding desperate families, will run out of food in days. This is not just a mistake, it is a cruel choice.

Israel’s blockade has stopped food, milk, eggs and medicine from reaching Gaza’s people. Over 51,000 have died since October 2023. And of them, 84 were killed in just one day, reports Gaza’s health ministry. A child died in an attack on a tent in al-Mawasi, a place Israel told people to flee to for safety. Yet, it bombs these same areas. There is no safe zone, no safe plaxce for the displaced people of Gaza. The UN says Israel’s attacks ignore basic rules of war. Almost the whole world, even those supporting Israel actions, also say this when they see that Israel is killing civilians and destroying homes, schools and hospitals. Half a million people have been displaced in a month, crammed into unsafe, overcrowded spaces with no resources.

Gaza’s government warns that famine is real, with over a million children at risk. At least 52 people, mostly children, have died from hunger. Israel knows this but keeps crossings closed, letting starvation spread. This is not defense, it is the genocide of innocent people. The world must act to stop Israel’s war and open aid routes. Editorials cannot heal this wound, but speaking out collectively can. Israel’s actions shame humanity. We must demand justice for Gaza’s suffering children and families. *