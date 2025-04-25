Ambitious Cotton Plan: 2.2 mn hectares in Kharif season

The government has set an ambitious target to cultivate cotton over 2.2 million hectares of land during the current Kharif season (2025-26). This initiative aims to meet local demand while contributing to the development and progress of farming communities across the country.

The target for cotton production has been set at 10.18 million bales, with efforts focused on ensuring the availability of certified high-yielding seeds and providing adequate supplies of agricultural inputs in key sowing areas, according to an official from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

In a related development, the Federal Committee on Agriculture has also established production targets for other major crops, including rice, maize, and sugarcane, as well as pulses such as mung, mash, and chilies.

For the current season, rice will be cultivated over 3 million hectares, with a production target of over 9.17 million tons. Maize cultivation will cover 1.5 million hectares, aiming for a yield of 9.7 million tons.

Sugarcane production is expected to reach 80.3 million tons from 1.1 million hectares of land, addressing domestic sugar needs. Additionally, targets for pulses such as mung, mash, and chilies have been set.

For the Rabi season 2024-25, onion production is projected at 2.7 million tons from 0.17 million hectares, reflecting a 15.7% increase in output. The area under onion cultivation has also grown by 17.3% compared to last year.

Tomato production for the same period is estimated at 654 thousand tons from 53 thousand hectares, with an 8.8% rise in output. The area under tomato cultivation has increased by 4.8%.

Potato production is expected to reach 9.3 million tons from 0.37 million hectares, marking an 11.7% increase over the previous year.

The government has prioritized agriculture as a key driver of sustainable economic growth and social prosperity. Special emphasis is being placed on research and development, as well as improving coordination to strengthen the sector and ensure continued progress.