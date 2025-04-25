Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane ready to break trophy jinx

World soccer’s great runner-up is finally about to lift a trophy. Harry Kane is on the verge of winning the German league title with Bayern Munich and he could seal the deal on Saturday.

After a career filled with individual top scorer awards and a host of runner-up medals – the Champions League, two European Championships, two English League Cups – it will be the first major trophy of Kane’s career.

A player who’s often talked of putting the team above himself will finally get his reward. “If it´s me scoring a couple of goals, I´ll take that for sure, but if it´s someone else, I´m not going to worry too much,” Kane said this month. “All those kinds of individual achievements are what you think about after it´s done.” Bayern has an eight-point lead over second-place Leverkusen with four games to play. The title could be confirmed Saturday if Bayern beats Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen doesn’t beat Hoffenheim. “No one deserves it more than him,” Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness told broadcaster Sky on Wednesday.

There’s been bad luck along the way and Kane’s trophy drought has sometimes brought mockery from opposition fans. At Tottenham, it often seemed like Kane and Son Heung-min were working wonders with a team which couldn’t match rivals’ budgets. Tottenham has been in sharp decline since its all-time top scorer left.