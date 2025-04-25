McLaren to exit Formula E at end of the season

McLaren will leave the all-electric Formula E championship at the end of the 2024-25 season to focus on Formula One, IndyCar and a new hypercar project from 2027 in the World Endurance Championship. The reigning Formula One constructors champions said in a statement on Friday that the decision, after three seasons in Formula E with a team racing under the McLaren brand, followed a strategic review of activities. “The time is right to explore other opportunities that more closely align with McLaren Racing’s overall strategic direction — including our 2027 entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “For now, we are focused on setting this great team up for future success by working towards securing a new owner.” A Formula E spokesperson raised the possibility of the partnership continuing through next year. “We recognise that the commercial landscape in motorsport is dynamic and often subject to change,” the spokesperson added.