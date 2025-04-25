Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, April 26, 2025


Pakistan, Australia women blind cricket match abandoned due to rain

APP

The fifth and final T20 match between the Pakistan and Australia Women’s Blind cricket Teams was abandoned due to a wet outfield at Wally Tate Park, Queensland.

Persistent rain made the conditions unplayable, resulting in the cancellation of the match, said a press release.

With the series ending in a 1-1 draw, both teams displayed outstanding talent and sportsmanship despite weather disruptions. Pakistan won the first T20 match, while Australia leveled the series with a win in the third match.

The Pakistan Women’s Blind Cricket Team will return home and arrive at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday (April 27).

 

