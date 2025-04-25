Bodla achieves 16th Guinness World Record

Pakistani martial artist Ahmad Amin Bodla has achieved another milestone as his 16th world record has been approved by the Guinness World Record.

Bodla said his 16th Guinness World Record for ‘Most One-Leg Push-Ups in 30 seconds carrying 20 lbs Weight’ has been officially approved.

“The reason it took three years to get approved is because Guinness had closed the 30-second record category at the time I made the attempt. However, they have now reinstated all previous record titles,” he told APP.

He said similarly, my Guinness World Record for ‘Most Knuckle Push-Ups in One Minute,’ which I attempted in 2015, has also been approved.