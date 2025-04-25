Divorce rumours surround George and Amal

Hollywood actor George Clooney may be facing serious trouble in his marriage to Amal Clooney, according to recent reports.

Speculation about a possible $500 million divorce has grown after Amal Clooney skipped his highly anticipated Broadway debut. The Ocean’s Eleven star, 63, recently made his stage debut in Good Night, and Good Luck in New York City – but his wife, Amal Clooney, was noticeably absent from the event.

Insiders were reportedly shocked, saying they expected Amal Clooney to support George Clooney on such a big night.

According to RadarOnline that the no-show has only added fuel to rumours that the couple’s relationship is strained.

When asked about Amal Clooney’s whereabouts, George Clooney simply said she was “with the kids”, referring to their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

The couple’s 10-year marriage has reportedly been under pressure due to George Clooney’s demanding schedule, his decision to move the family to New York for his stage ambitions, and his controversial support of Kamala Harris during her unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Sources claim Amal Clooney wasn’t happy about the relocation from Europe to New York. While the original plan was for her and the children to stay in Europe with George Clooney travelling back and forth, he later convinced them to move with him.

Reports say Amal agreed reluctantly and that it has led to ongoing tension between the couple.

Adding to the strain, insiders suggest there’s little time for the couple to connect as George Clooney is focused on the play. He’s also said to be looking for more stage work, which may further complicate their already difficult situation.

Though nothing has been confirmed, the rumours continue to swirl. One source claimed Amal Clooney has told George Clooney to stay in New York as long as he wants, while she plans to return to Europe. It remains to be seen whether the couple will work through their reported issues or if this really could be the beginning of the end for George Clooney and Amal Clooney.