Gigi honoured on her 30th birthday

The Internet is buzzing with birthday wishes for US-Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid as celebrities, designers, family, and friends celebrate her 30th birthday.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “IT’S GIGI DAY EVERYONE SAY IT WITH ME. HAPPPYYY 30th BIRTHDAYYYY JELENAAAA,” she wrote.

The post featured a mix of baby and childhood photos, runway moments and family memories.

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother, took a moment to reflect on her daughter’s 30-year journey. “Thirty years went by in a flash, 10,950 days to be exact but there hasn’t been one day without you on my mind,” she wrote, sharing photos of Gigi from babyhood to recent moments.

She added: “As you know giving birth to your first born is life changing, it really marks the first day of the rest of your life as you transition from womanhood into the blessing of motherhood. Today is your special day and I want to say thank for choosing me to be your mommy and for all the love, light and reflection you have brought into my life.”

Italian designer Donatella Versace also shared a birthday message, posting a few images with Gigi and writing: “Happy Birthday to my Taurus twin, @gigihadid! I wish I was with you on this special day. I am sending you kisses and so much love – today and always. Love you!”

American fashion designer Thom Browne posted a picture of Gigi on the brand’s page, sending her well wishes as well.

Fan pages also shared short tribute videos to celebrate the supermodel’s special day.