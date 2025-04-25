Why didn’t Selena Gomez attend the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards?

Selena Gomez, who was honored as ‘Woman of the Year’ during the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards on Thursday, didn’t attend the ceremony due to her busy schedule.

On Friday, an insider revealed to E! News that the singer and actress missed the April 24 affair in person due to her filming schedule in New York City.

However, she made a cameo at the ceremony through a video message.

“I have been working most of my life and to be seen, supported and celebrated by women who share our roots is truly, truly powerful,” Selena said in the clip.

The Calm Down hitmaker continued, “Growing up, I was extremely proud of my Mexican heritage. I didn’t see a lot of women who look like me at the center of the story or on stage. Oh, and it was just rare. Our stories, our voices and our cultures deserve to be celebrated.”

“Finally, to my fans, I could ever say it enough,” added the Emilia Perez actress. “Thank you, thank you thank you from the bottom of my heart and I love you all.”

For those unversed, the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards was held at the Telemundo Center in Florida on April 24.