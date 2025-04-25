Faisal Rehman claims to have met Quaid-e-Azam

Veteran actor Faisal Rehman claimed to have met Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his childhood. During an interview with a private television channel, Rehman made startling revelations about his age. “I still remember the moments when I met Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” said Rehman. “Everybody, including my brother and cousin, looks 10 years younger than their real age,” said Rehman. He gave credit to his diet, exercise and genes for his fitness. “I got selected for acting due to a dimple,” Rehman added.