Pakistan senate warns India: will respond strongly to any misadventure

ISLAMABAD – The Senate of Pakistan unanimously passed a resolution on Friday warning India of a strong response to any aggression. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the resolution, which rejected all Indian accusations and condemned terrorism in all forms. He said that any suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty without agreement would be an act of war.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders stood united with the government. Shibli Faraz criticized India’s handling of security in Pahalgam despite heavy troop presence. Senator Sherry Rehman accused India of “water terrorism” and vowed that Pakistan would defend its rights under international treaties. Aimal Wali Khan said that India’s actions could end key agreements like the Simla Pact.

The Foreign Office also issued a strong statement, calling India’s move to stop river water an act of war. Pakistan closed the Wagah Border, suspended Indian airspace usage, revoked SAARC visas, and expelled Indian defense staff from Islamabad. The NSC emphasized that Pakistan’s forces are ready to respond to any threats.

This sharp escalation follows the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 27 people died. India blamed Pakistan, which denied involvement. In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed the Attari border post, increasing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.