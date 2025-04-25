UAE shoppers choose smart gold plans as prices soar

Gold prices in the UAE remain high, with 22K at Dh373 and 24K topping Dh440 per gram. Despite the rise, buyers are not backing off. Instead, they are choosing monthly instalment plans to build gold savings steadily.

Jewellery stores across the Emirates have seen a rise in these flexible plans. Starting under Dh1,000 a month, they let buyers collect credit to buy coins, bars, or jewellery later. Many plans even offer bonuses and allow extensions.

Even tourists and non-residents are joining these smart schemes. One Dubai resident said, “It’s pressure-free, and I even earned a bonus month.” Buyers now see gold as an investment, not just a luxury.

According to the World Gold Council, traditional jewellery sales are down, but gold bar and coin investments are up. UAE residents now focus on long-term value, turning gold buying into a smart financial move.