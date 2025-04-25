PTA launches free mobile registration for tourists and overseas Pakistanis

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a free mobile registration system for overseas Pakistanis and foreign visitors. This new system allows temporary registration of personal devices for up to 120 days during each visit.

The process is fully digital and user-friendly. Visitors can register their phones through the official Device Registration System (DRS) portal at https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs. There is no fee for registration.

Moreover, the system ensures smooth and uninterrupted mobile service during stays in Pakistan. This aims to help travelers stay connected with ease and comfort.

PTA stated it remains committed to providing modern, accessible digital services. By improving mobile connectivity, the authority hopes to make visiting Pakistan more convenient for everyone.