Thousands gather to honour Anzac day across Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand held Anzac Day memorials on Friday to honour troops who served and died in wars. The day marks the 1915 Gallipoli campaign during World War One, where thousands of ANZAC soldiers fought and died.

More than 26,000 people attended the main ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Services were also held in major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paused his campaign to attend and praised the bravery of the Anzacs.

However, the Melbourne event faced backlash as some booed during an Indigenous Welcome To Country. Albanese called it “cowardice on a day when we honour courage.” Police removed a known neo-Nazi from the ceremony.

Meanwhile, overseas memorials took place in Gallipoli, France, and other war sites. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended the Gallipoli service and called the experience deeply moving. Anzac Day remains a powerful day of remembrance in both nations.