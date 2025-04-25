Top Russian general killed in car bomb near Moscow

A car bomb blast killed a top Russian general, Yaroslav Moskalik, near Moscow in the town of Balashikha on Friday. Moskalik, 59, served as the deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of Russia’s Armed Forces. His death adds to a string of high-profile military killings since the war in Ukraine began.

Investigators said the explosion came from a homemade bomb filled with deadly materials. The blast happened outside a residential building, where a body and a burnt-out car were found. A second person was also killed, according to Russian media.

Though no one has claimed responsibility, Russian war bloggers quickly blamed Ukraine. They described Moskalik as a sharp, rising figure in the defense ministry. He was even considered for a top position at Russia’s National Defence Management Centre.

Moskalik had previously led talks with Western officials and worked on military matters in Syria and Africa. His death came the same day U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met President Putin, adding more tension to ongoing U.S.-Russia relations.