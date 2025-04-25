CM Murad slams India’s propaganda, defends Sindh’s water rights

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah strongly condemned India’s “aggressive propaganda” about the Pahalgam incident, calling it misleading and harmful. He assured that Pakistan will respond with unity and truth.

Speaking in Karachi, Shah said the nation stands firmly behind its armed forces. He warned India against spreading false narratives and undermining Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He also criticised India’s remarks about cancelling the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them “highly dangerous.” Shah reaffirmed that Pakistan will never compromise on its water rights.

On the issue of new canals, Shah said Sindh opposes any such plans without consensus. He confirmed the province will present its case at the May 2 Council of Common Interests meeting.