ATC issues arrest warrants for MPA Arbab Waseem in radio Peshawar attack case

An anti-terrorism court in Peshawar has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for MPA Arbab Waseem and four others. They are accused of involvement in the May 9 attack on the Radio Pakistan building.

The incident occurred during violent protests after Imran Khan’s arrest, where protesters allegedly set fire to public property. The FIR names Arbab Waseem among those responsible for the arson at the state-run radio station.

Prosecutors told the court the accused ignored multiple summons and failed to appear for trial. Due to their continued absence, the court was asked to issue arrest warrants to move the case forward.

The judge accepted the prosecution’s request and directed police to arrest and produce the suspects by the next hearing on May 5.