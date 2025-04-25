Inzamam backs Babar Azam, urges return to basics amid form slump

Inzamam-ul-Haq has shown strong support for Babar Azam, who is struggling with form in the ongoing PSL 10. Speaking after Zalmi’s recent match, Inzamam said Babar is just going through a rough patch, which happens to every top player.

He advised Babar to forget the pressure about strike rate and return to his natural game and technical basics. Inzamam recalled how similar advice helped players during Imran Khan’s era and believes it will help Babar too.

Babar has scored only 105 runs in five matches, including one half-century. However, he showed signs of recovery with a 56-run knock against Lahore Qalandars. Inzamam remains confident that Babar will bounce back soon.

Regarding Peshawar Zalmi, Inzamam said the team has potential but hasn’t played to its full strength yet. Zalmi currently sits fourth on the table with two wins and three losses.