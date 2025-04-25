Sarfaraz Ahmed aims for PSL glory in new role as Quetta Gladiators’ director

Sarfaraz Ahmed has embraced his new role as Team Director of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 with great enthusiasm. Speaking at a training session in Lahore, he shared how he is learning to adapt after years of playing on the field.

The former captain praised the league’s growth and called for continued teamwork to build its brand. He fondly recalled Quetta’s 2019 PSL win and hopes to repeat that success this season with the right team combination.

Sarfaraz also expressed confidence in the team’s overseas player picks this year. He believes they are better suited for T20 success compared to previous seasons. He highlighted young talents Hasan Nawaz and Khawaja Nafay as future stars.

Backing new captain Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz praised his leadership despite mixed results. Currently, Quetta stands fifth on the table with one win from three matches, but Sarfaraz remains hopeful of a strong comeback.