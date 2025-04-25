PSL 10 match 15: Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi stadium

The 15th match of PSL 10 is underway today between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams are eager to grab crucial points as the tournament nears its halfway stage.

Karachi Kings are led by David Warner, with strong support from players like Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, and James Vince. The squad also includes Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Kane Williamson.

Quetta Gladiators, featuring stars like Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, and Rilee Rossouw, are ready for the challenge. Their bowling attack includes Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf, while Kusal Mendis adds strength to the batting.

Both teams are evenly matched, and fans can expect an exciting contest. The result could play a key role in shaping the mid-table standings.