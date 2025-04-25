The FIR filed after the Pahalgam attack has raised serious questions about the Indian government’s version of events. Security forces say the quick filing and content of the FIR suggest the incident may have been staged.

The FIR states the attack occurred between 1:50 PM and 2:20 PM and was reported within just 10 minutes. It also named cross-border suspects instantly, which sources claim points to a pre-planned script.

Moreover, the FIR described the shooting as random, while the Indian government called it a targeted killing. This contradiction has fueled further doubt about the incident’s authenticity.

Earlier, Indian opposition parties criticized the government for a major security failure. They questioned the lack of CRPF presence and demanded a probe into the army’s role and weak security measures.