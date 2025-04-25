Gold price drops by Rs3,300 in Pakistan as global rates decline

Gold prices in Pakistan took a hit on Friday, with the price per tola dropping by Rs3,300. This brought the price to Rs348,700. Similarly, the cost for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,833, now at Rs298,950, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, the price per tola of gold had stayed the same at Rs352,000. However, the decline on Friday signals a shift in trends. Additionally, the international market saw a decrease in gold prices, with the price per ounce dropping by $33 to $3,305.

In contrast to gold, silver prices saw a slight rise. The price of silver increased by Rs40 per tola, reaching Rs3,497. This rise in silver prices stands out against the falling gold rates. Overall, the gold market has been affected by global economic conditions, leading to fluctuations in both local and international prices.