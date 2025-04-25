Complete shutdown in Kashmir over controversial laws and domicile rights

In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown took place in response to India’s controversial Waqf Amendment Law and the granting of domicile rights to non-locals. The strike was called by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. This protest aims to voice opposition against these laws and their potential impact on Kashmir’s political and social identity.

The Hurriyat Conference has condemned the Waqf Amendment Law, labeling it an attack on the rights of Kashmiri and Indian Muslims. The law, according to the group, threatens the region’s social, religious, and political structure. They also criticized the Modi government for making efforts to change Kashmir’s demographics through such legal reforms.

Additionally, the Hurriyat accused India of staging false-flag operations to defame the region’s ongoing freedom movement. They emphasized that these efforts will not succeed. They called for international accountability, urging the global community to hold India responsible for violating UN resolutions and international agreements.

In their statement, the Hurriyat also demanded a UN investigation into incidents of violence, such as the Pahalgam massacre. They insisted that despite India’s aggressive tactics, Kashmiris would continue their struggle for self-determination, as outlined in the UN resolutions.