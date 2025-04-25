Komal Aziz says she’s not afraid of protests or police—only marriage

Actress Komal Aziz Khan recently said she fears marriage, not police or protests. She shared her thoughts on a TV show. Komal joined Nida Yasir’s morning show and talked openly about her personal views and life choices. She said she’s brave enough to face tough situations but avoids marriage due to fear.

Komal explained that she has seen very few happy marriages around her. Many women, she added, stop working after marriage. This makes her feel worried about losing freedom and career. Even in her office, talented women quit jobs after getting married. These real-life examples made her think carefully about her future.

She said wedding fun lasts only for a short time. Real life begins after that and brings many challenges. Komal believes that people focus too much on wedding celebrations and ignore long-term reality. She said no marriage she has seen made her feel inspired to follow that path.

Still, Komal shared that her fear of marriage is slowly going away. She said she always wanted to be independent and strong. That’s why she waited instead of rushing into marriage. But now, she is slowly becoming more open to the idea of getting married.