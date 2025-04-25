Weekly inflation drops by 1.92%, annual rate turns negative

Pakistan has seen a 1.92% drop in the weekly inflation rate, with the annual inflation rate now standing at -3.52%. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released the latest report, showing that 11 items became more expensive, while 18 items saw a price drop. Additionally, 22 essential items remained stable in price.

Key items such as chicken, flour, and garlic became significantly cheaper during the week. Chicken prices dropped by 11.75%, flour by 5.68%, and garlic by 4.66%. Fruits and vegetables like bananas, onions, and rice also saw price reductions, reflecting a positive trend for consumers.

On the other hand, some essential items became costlier. Potatoes and eggs rose by 6.94% and 0.66%, respectively. Other items like salt, cigarettes, jaggery, and lentils also experienced price hikes during the same period. This reflects some instability in essential goods prices despite overall trends.

In March, inflation reached its lowest level in three decades, with a 0.7% rise. The Ministry of Finance has warned that inflation could rise to 3-4% in May 2025. However, for April, inflation is expected to stay between 1.5% and 2%, according to government forecasts.