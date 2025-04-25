Mishi Khan slams celebrities for speaking out on Pahalgam, but staying silent on Palestine

Mishi Khan, a senior actress and TV host, has harshly criticized Pakistani celebrities for their focus on the Pahalgam incident while ignoring the ongoing genocide in Palestine. In a recent Instagram video, she questioned why these celebrities speak out on events like Pahalgam but stay silent on the atrocities in Palestine.

She specifically mentioned celebrities like Hania Amir and Fawad Khan, who quickly condemned the Pahalgam attack but have never addressed the killings in Palestine. Mishi accused them of being more concerned with their public image than raising their voices on important issues affecting Pakistan and the world.

Mishi’s criticism extended to other celebrities as well. She expressed her disappointment over their preference for expressing sympathy for India, while failing to address human rights violations in Palestine. According to Mishi, this selective outrage highlights a troubling trend among Pakistani celebrities.

In her message, Mishi emphasized that Pakistan should take a stronger stance, especially regarding its sovereignty. She urged the country, as a nuclear power, to lead by placing restrictions on events like cricket matches with India, instead of waiting for India to take the initiative.