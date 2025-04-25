China’s tallest abandoned skyscraper to resume construction after 10 years

Construction on the Goldin Finance 117 tower in Tianjin is set to restart after nearly a decade. The 597-meter skyscraper has stood unfinished since 2015, following China’s stock market crash. This project’s revival signals a broader effort to address the challenges of China’s troubled property sector. The government’s push to complete these towering projects aims to restore confidence in the real estate market.

The Goldin Finance 117 tower was originally designed to feature office spaces and a luxury hotel. Its design includes a unique diamond-topped atrium, with structural mega columns for safety. The new construction permit is valued at $78 million, and the project will now be managed by state-owned BGI Engineering Consultants. The future purpose of the tower remains unclear, but the permit indicates potential commercial developments.

This move follows similar efforts by China’s Greenland Group, which is also resuming construction on the Chengdu Greenland Tower. Experts believe these projects reflect the central government’s strategy to stabilize the real estate market. These high-profile structures are meant to boost public confidence, even as local governments focus on improving urban areas through targeted investments.

Despite the efforts to revive these skyscrapers, experts question their economic feasibility. The towers are expensive and may not provide sustainable returns. While the Tianjin tower will become China’s third tallest building, its future success remains uncertain. Still, China continues to lead global skyscraper construction, completing the majority of the world’s tallest buildings in recent years.