Pakistan’s senate sends strong message to India over recent aggression

Pakistan’s Senate has passed a unanimous resolution against India’s recent aggression and baseless accusations over the Pahalgam attack. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presented the resolution during a session led by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani. The resolution rejected India’s blame game and called it a part of a false and harmful campaign against Pakistan.

The resolution firmly stated that India must be held accountable for supporting terrorism in Pakistan and other countries. It also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kashmiri people and condemned India’s ongoing violations in the region. Senators made it clear that the world must take notice of India’s actions.

Speaking in the session, Ishaq Dar said India cannot unilaterally cancel the Indus Waters Treaty. He stressed that any such move must be agreed upon by both countries. He also warned that water is vital for 240 million Pakistanis and blocking it would be treated as an act of war.

Opposition leader Shibli Faraz added that the resolution sends a united message to all enemies of Pakistan. He said India has tried to damage Pakistan’s global image, but it has failed on every front. Lawmakers across parties agreed to stand together against any hostile move.