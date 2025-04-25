BISP Continues Empowering Women Through ‘Benazir Ka Benazir Khwab’ Initiative

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s empowerment through its flagship vision, “Benazir Ka Benazir Khwab: Every Woman Independent and Empowered.” The initiative aims to support low-income families across Pakistan by providing unconditional financial assistance free of cost.

Under the programme, families receive quarterly payments of Rs 13,500 to help cover essential needs. Registration for BISP is conducted through a biometric survey every two years, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the distribution of funds.

To maintain authenticity and avoid scams, BISP officials have clarified that messages from the programme are only sent via 8171, and beneficiaries are urged not to trust messages from any other numbers.

Citizens are encouraged to report concerns or seek assistance through the official BISP helpline at 0800-26477, visit the official website www.bisp.gov.pk, or head to the nearest BISP office.

BISP continues to operate under the vision of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, aiming to uplift women by giving them the financial autonomy they need to lead empowered lives. The “Uraan” initiative, under this vision, reflects the programme’s long-standing dedication to gender equality and social protection.

For updates and awareness, follow BISP on social media:

📱 Facebook: facebook.com/officialbisp

📱 Twitter/X: @bisp_pakistan

🌐 Website: www.bisp.gov.pk