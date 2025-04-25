India puts decades-old water accord with Pakistan in abeyance: ACT OF WAR

In an all-out response to the controversial measures taken by the government in New Delhi, the National Security Committee (NSC) has warned that any move by India to divert the flow of water lawfully belonging to Pakistan will be “considered an act of war”.

The move comes in response to India’s unilateral decision to suspend the six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and also taking other steps against Pakistan in the aftermath of an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of 26 people – including one Nepali national – and India’s government blames Pakistan for the attack, a claim that Islamabad vehemently denied and also termed as a “false flag operation”.

The NSC convened on Thursday warned: “Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an act of war and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of national power.”

The statement also noted that India’s behaviour is reckless, which disregards international conventions, UN Security Council Resolutions and international obligations at will.

Pakistan, the statement said, vehemently rejects the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

“The Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.”

Water is a vital national interest of Pakistan, it mentioned, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs.

The NSC warned that Pakistan could also exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir.

Pakistan shall also close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect. All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception.

Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30, 2025, the statement mentioned.

Pakistan has, moreover, suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deemed them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims.

Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours, the statement mentioned.

Pakistan also declares the Indian defence, naval and air advisors in Islamabad persona non grata. They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30, 2025, the NSC declared.

“These posts in the Indian High Commission are deemed annulled. [The] support staff of these advisors are also directed to return to India,” the NSC statement said.

The strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will also be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from April 30.

“Pakistan’s airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian-operated airlines. All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith.”

The NSC, moreover, underscored that Pakistan and its armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any misadventure, as clearly demonstrated by its measured yet resolute response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019.

In conclusion, India’s belligerent measures have vindicated the Two- Nation Theory as well as the apprehensions of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as encapsulated in the 1940 Pakistan Resolution, which continues to echo the sentiments of the complete Pakistani nation.

“The Pakistani nation remains committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress its sovereignty, security, dignity and inalienable rights,” the statement added.

Islamabad’s response comes after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) laid out five measures which New Delhi has termed as “decisive response to cross-border terrorism”.

The Indus Water Treaty is a water-sharing agreement between Pakistan and India, facilitated by the World Bank. It gives India control over the three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas and Sutlej) of the Indus basin while it gives Pakistan authority over the three western rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab).

The other measures include the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post Attari as well as the issuance of a deadline for Pakistanis to leave the country before May 1, 2025.

Declaring military, naval and air advisers in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata, India has asked them to leave the country within a week while also announcing to withdraw its own defence advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

New Delhi will also be reducing its overall strength of the High Commissions to 30 from the present 55 by May 1.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed a group of Islamabad-based heads of mission and diplomats on the evolving situation following Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The foreign secretary shared the outcomes of the National Security Committee meeting.

She rejected Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan and said that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

The top diplomat underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

She also cautioned against Indian attempts to escalate tensions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to counter any misadventure.

Speaking earlier to the media, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif noted that India couldn’t not unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, as the agreement involves not just the two countries, but other stakeholders as well, including the World Bank.

He further added that India has long sought to exit the treaty, but Pakistan remains prepared to respond with full force if necessary.

Separately, speaking to the media, the defence minister said that Pakistan has absolutely nothing to do with it, as Pakistan rejects terrorism in all its forms and everywhere.

“This is all home-grown, there are revolutions in different so-called states against India, not one, not two, but dozens, from Nagaland to Kashmir, in the Khwahsciouth, in Chattisgarh, in Manipur. In all these places, there are revolutions against the Indian government,” he remarked.

Asif said that India should investigate the Pahalgam incident as merely levelling allegations won’t absolve them of responsibility.

“India’s allegation against Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident is inappropriate,” he said, adding that Pakistan is the most affected country by terrorism and has been facing the menace for decades.

“There should be no ambiguity that we strongly condemn terrorism,” the defence czar said; however, he added that a “false flag operation” could not be ruled out.

The defence czar’s concerns regarding a false flag operation have also been echoed by various defence analysts.

On Thursday, India summoned Pakistan’s senior-most diplomat in New Delhi, a day after it announced the suspension of a key water-sharing treaty.

Later, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned India’s chargé d’affaires, Geetika Srivastava, to deliver a formal protest over what it described as India’s “aggressive and unilateral actions” following the Pahalgam incident.

According to diplomatic sources, Srivastava was handed a demarche and a formal note verbale outlining Pakistan’s official response. The document included details of reciprocal measures Islamabad intends to implement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to Pakistan and India to “exercise maximum restraint”, and to ensure that the situation and the developments, which have taken place following the armed attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, does not deteriorate any further.

“The Secretary-General is obviously following the situation very closely and with very great concern,” his Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

To a question, the spokesman said that the UN chief hasn’t had any direct contact with the leadership of India and Pakistan.

Dujarric said that any issues between Pakistan and India, “we believe can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement.”

Specifically asked to comment on the suspension by India of the Indus Waters Treaty, Dujarric said, “I think this would go under the rubric of us appealing for maximum restraint and not taking any actions that would deteriorate the situation further or increase tensions in a tense area.”

Key NSC decisions

* Pakistan rejects India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

* Wagah Border closed to all Indian land transit

* SAARC visa exemptions for Indians cancelled immediately

* Indian nationals must exit Pakistan within 48 hours

* Indian defence advisers declared persona non grata

* Indian High Commission staff limited to 30 persons

* Pakistan closes airspace to Indian airlines immediately

* All trade with India suspended without exception

* NSC says Indian aggression validates Two-Nation Theory