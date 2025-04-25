Govt shelves canal project until CCI consensus

The government on Thursday announced that it was halting the contentious canals project until a consensus on the issue could be reached in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) amid opposition from many quarters in the country and uncertainty created by India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Addressing a press conference along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after a meeting with the party, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides considered the country’s situation in detail and India’s announcements related to the rivers.

“Today, we decided in the meeting between the PPP and PML-N with mutual agreement that until a decision is reached with mutual consensus in the CCI, no further canal will be constructed and the federal government has decided that there will be no further progress on canals without the consensus of opinion among provinces.”

He said the CCI meeting was being called on May 2, in which the PPP and PML-N’s decisions would be backed.

Bilawal thanked the premier for hearing out the PPP and the nation’s reservations and complaints in the detailed engagement and taking important subsequent decisions.

He said the prime minister had largely addressed the complaints of those protesting against the government’s policy and expressed hope that the CCI meeting would endorse the decision of no new canal construction without mutual agreement.

“We are not taking any decision today, but only affirming that without a consensus, new canals will not be made. I am looking forward to the CCI meeting.”

Bilawal strongly condemned India’s announcements, particularly regarding the IWT, and said they were not only illegal but “against humanity”.

“We will stand together with you and raise Pakistan’s case not only on the streets but on the international level and will give a befitting response to India’s decision,” the former foreign minister said.

The PPP chairman thanked the premier for their agreement today and said he looked forward to continuing to work with him.

The meeting’s participants were informed that the government was engaging all provincial governments to chart out a long-term consensus roadmap for the development of the country’s agriculture policy and water management infrastructure.

It was said that water rights of all provinces were enshrined in the Water Apportionment Accord-1991 and Water Policy-2018, with the consensus of all stakeholders.

To allay the concerns of all provinces and to ensure food and ecological security, a committee was also being formed with representation from the federation and all provinces that would propose solutions to long-term agriculture needs and water use of all provinces in line with the two documents.

“Water is one of the most precious commodities and the makers of the Constitution recognised this, mandating all water disputes to be resolved amicably through consensus and concerns of any province shall be addressed through due diligence amongst all stakeholders,” said a press release.

Responding to the development, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the PPP leadership Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, the people of Sindh, and the federal government on the resolution of the canals issue, and welcomed the joint press conference held by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Today marks a historic development on the long-standing issue of canals. The decision to halt work on the canals and convene a CCI meeting on May 2 is a farsighted move and a symbol of national unity.

Faryal Talpur described the suspension of work on the canals and the call for a CCI meeting as a victory for national unity, constitutional supremacy, and the people of Sindh.

In a statement, Faryal Talpur said that today marks a victory for Pakistan’s federal unity, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the rights of farmers. She stated that the principled leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the peaceful protest of the people of Sindh have demonstrated that when the stance is just and the intention sincere, the government is compelled to heed the voice of the people.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement to halt work on the new canals and the decision to convene a CCI meeting on May 2 is a prudent move. The Prime Minister’s position is a positive step toward strengthening democratic traditions, upholding provincial autonomy, and empowering constitutional institutions.