Pakistan seeks fresh bids for PIA stake sale by June 3

The government on Thursday invited expressions of interest from potential bidders by June 3 to sell its stake in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in line with the International Monetary Fund’s requirement to privatize loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs), according to a notice on the privatization ministry’s website.

The fresh bids have been called a week after the Privatization Commission Board on April 17 approved pre-qualification criteria for selecting prospective buyers for the divestment of the government’s 51 to 100 percent shares in Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd. (PIACL).

“In the last financial year (FY24), PIA served approximately 4 million passengers across 30 destinations, carrying out 268 flights per week,” the ministry said in the notice aimed at attracting investors.

This marks Pakistan’s second attempt to raise funds through the privatization of the national carrier, which earlier this month reported its first operational profit of $33.48 million in over two decades.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s previous attempt to offload a 60 percent stake in the airline failed last year, attracting only a single bid from a real estate firm that quoted well below the asking price of over $300 million.

In a bid to avoid a repeat, the government said it may offer prequalified bidders incentives such as exemption from sales tax on the induction of aircraft through lease or purchase and additional support to improve PIA’s balance sheet, including indemnification, transfer of certain liabilities and coverage for tax and legal claims, according to the notice.

Pakistan, which has repaid most of its $26 billion in external debt this year through an IMF loan and billions of dollars in rollovers from allies such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, had to shift nearly all of PIA’s legacy debt to the government’s books after bidder concerns derailed the previous privatization attempt.

The cash-strapped South Asian nation also plans to privatize PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel Corporation in New York.

The privatization board last week finalized its recommendations on the transaction structure, which will be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization for approval.

The ministry added that demand in Pakistan’s under-served aviation market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 6.2 percent over the next four years through FY29.