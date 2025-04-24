SBP-held foreign reserves decline to $10.21bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $366.5 million or 3.47% WoW to $10.21 billion during the week ended on April 18, 2025, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed on Thursday. The drop is attributed to the external debt repayments made by the Central Bank during the week. Similarly, the country’s total reserves decreased by $226m or 1.44% WoW to $15.44bn. The reserves held by commercial banks rose by $140.5m or 2.76% WoW to $5.23bn. In the current fiscal year, SBP-held reserves have increased by $816.4m or 8.69%. Meanwhile, the current calendar year has seen a decrease of $1.5bn or -12.85%.