Munro, Rizwan fined for PSL code of conduct breach

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro and Multan Sultans’ captain Muhammad Rizwan have been charged for a Level 2 breach of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during a heated exchange in Match 10 of the ongoing season. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Islamabad United batter Colin Munro and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan were fined 30 per cent of their match fees for a Level 2 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The incident took place during the 10th over of United’s run chase, when Munro, a left-handed batter, made a gesture towards Sultans’ bowler Iftikhar Ahmed. The act sparked a verbal exchange between Munro and Rizwan, who intervened during the on-field confrontation. Both players were found to have violated Article 2.13 of the code, which deals with “personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during a match.” The sanctions were handed down by match referee Ali Naqvi after Munro and Rizwan admitted to the offence and accepted the penalties without contest. The on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown, levelled the charges against the players immediately following the incident. The PCB reiterated its commitment to upholding the spirit of the game and maintaining discipline across all matches in the HBL PSL.