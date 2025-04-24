Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer knocks out India’s Eswaran in first round

Pakistani boxing star Usman Wazeer knocked out India’s S. Eswaran in the first round of their highly anticipated ranking bout in Bangkok on Thursday, extending his unbeaten streak to 16-0.

Usman Wazeer recorded a stunning victory over India’s S. Eswaran on Thursday, winning by technical knockout just one minute and 41 seconds into the first round of their international ranking fight at World Siam Stadium.

Dubbed the ‘Asian Boy’, Wazeer entered the ring with a perfect record and wasted no time asserting his dominance.

The Gilgit-Baltistan native dropped Eswaran twice during the opening round, forcing the referee to step in and call an early end to the contest.

The win marks Wazeer’s 16th consecutive victory in professional boxing and solidifies his position in international rankings. Before the bout, Wazeer expressed his intent to dedicate the win to Pakistan and called on his fellow countrymen for their prayers.

“Just like before, I will dedicate this win in the international ranking fight to Pakistan,” he said in a pre-fight message. “I request the entire nation to pray for my victory.”

The event featured 15 fights in total, with Wazeer’s bout listed as No. 13.

While it was originally scheduled for 3 pm Pakistan Standard Time, it took place slightly earlier due to quicker finishes in preceding matches. The bout was part of a broader evening of international boxing action in Bangkok, with Wazeer’s emphatic performance standing out as a highlight of the night.