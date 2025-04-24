No bilateral cricket with Pakistan, BCCI reiterates after Pahalgam incident

Following the attack in Pahalgam, a town in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent tourists, strong reactions have emerged across India – including from the cricketing community. Among those responding was BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, who made it clear that India will not play any bilateral cricket series with Pakistan. The bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended for years due to diplomatic tensions, and Shukla’s comments further confirm that resumption is unlikely in the near future. “We are with the victims, and we condemn it,” Shukla told a local news channel. “Whatever our government will say, will do. We don’t play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government’s stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event, we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening,” he added.