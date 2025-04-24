Aamir Khan wants to focus on making meaningful stories

Aamir Khan has shared his honest thoughts on Bollywood cinema. In an interview, Aamir Khan talked about how Bollywood is going through a low phase. When asked how he plans to help Bollywood now, Aamir said he doesn’t think he can change everything.

“It’s very hard to make even one good film. If I can do that, it means a lot to me,” he said. He wants to focus on making meaningful stories.

He said Hindi films can improve and there’s a lot to learn from other film industries. But he also said the quality of Hindi films is not lower.

He said, “I am not saying we cannot be better filmmakers, certainly I think there is a scope for us to be better filmmakers and learn from various industries.

Having said that, is the quality of filmmaking any different across the country? Do you think that the quality of Hindi films is dramatically different from, let’s say, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi?”

Aamir also talked about how films in the 1970s and ’80s were not very good. When he joined the industry in 1988, many films were missing strong stories. But after the year 2000, things started to change. Audiences wanted new and different types of films and that helped Bollywood grow.