Iulia talks about Salman Khan’s influence on her life

Romanian model-singer Iulia Vantur gets candid about the influence and shadow of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on her life.

Iulia Vantur, who often makes headlines for her relationship and appearances with Salman Khan, and even lent her vocals to a rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ in his latest film ‘Sikandar’, spoke about her bond with the superstar and revealed that the latter believed in her when she didn’t herself.

“The emotional support is very important for everybody. To have somebody who believes in your voice,” she said in an interview with an Indian publication. “He was one person who believed in my voice and my talent. He encouraged me to do this when I doubted myself.”

Vantur continued, “There were moments when I was not received so well. I was coming out of nowhere, singing Hindi songs. At the same time, I had those people who were really trusting me. They were really believing in me more than I did. That was so important for me.”

“I’m really grateful for that. It’s important to have that emotional support. It’s important to have those people who are there for you. I feel blessed,” she added.

It is worth noting that although the ‘Tiger 3’ star and Vantur have never confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted spending time together. Last December, they also celebrated her father’s birthday together in Dubai.