House in Order

The federal government’s decision to halt all new canal construction, pending consensus from the Council of Common Interests (CCI), couldn’t have come at a more necessary time. While the headlines have focused on the geopolitics of the Indus Waters Treaty, the real crisis lies much closer to home: we are a federation adrift in our internal water politics, teetering on the edge of another full-blown provincial rift.

Pakistan’s water discourse is nothing if not polarised. For years, provinces like Sindh have raised alarm bells about dwindling flows and upstream manipulation. The sense of betrayal runs deep, fed by experiences of unmet quotas, delayed Indus River System Authority (IRSA) interventions, and the visible shrinkage of the delta. When canal projects are floated without consulting all federating units, it only hardens these fault lines. It tells Sindh, and by extension, every smaller province, that their fears are secondary to the developmental priorities of the centre and the upstream majority.

This is where the halt in canal development marks a critical shift. It signals, perhaps for the first time in years, that Islamabad is willing to listen before it builds. That matters. Because no matter how ambitious a canal or dam may be on paper, if it deepens mistrust between provinces, it is instability disguised as progress.

Take, for instance, the controversy surrounding the proposed Chashma Canal. Sindh’s objections weren’t technical. The question isn’t just whether the water exists, but whether the process of decision-making is equitable. Who gets consulted? Who gets bypassed? Who benefits? Until these questions are addressed openly, no project-no matter how well-intentioned-will be seen as fair.

The CCI now carries the burden of restoring faith in the federation. This means more than just rubber-stamping federal projects. It requires establishing a transparent, science-backed, and participatory framework where water-sharing concerns are heard. The principles of the 1991 Water Accord must be enforced with teeth, not rhetoric. Data must be shared in real time. Dispute resolution must be fast and binding.

Water is nothing short of a political glue in this country. Mishandled, it can unravel the very fabric of national cohesion. The pause in canal construction offers a rare chance to course-correct. Let’s not waste it. For once, let’s build consensus before we build canals. *