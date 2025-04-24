SPSC disqualifies medical officer over fake MBBS degree

A matter of fake degree of MBBS was circulated on Facebook in which a candidate for the post of Medical Officer (BPS-17) in Health Department, Government of Sindh, Mr. Raja Aneesh Kumar S/o Ramesh Lal Talreja was declared successful by the Commission having a fake degree.

Taking the cognizance of the matter, Chairman, Sindh Public Service Commission ordered an inquiry. The facts were gathered from the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkano and the Registrar of the University informed vide his letter that the said degree is fake and they are initiating legal action against the incumbent.

The letter of the Registrar, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larakano was enough to make any decision in the matter. However, for the sake of judicious approach and to give a fair chance to any person alleged of a misdoing, called for the said Raja Aneesh Kumar to appear before the learned Member (Appeals), SPSC on 11.03.2025 and then again on 15.04.2025. The candidate has accepted his wrongdoings, therefore, the allegations levelled against him stands proved.

Member (Appeals), SPSC after finding him guilty of violating the provision of clause (f) of Regulation 157 of the Sindh Public Service Commission (Recruitment Management) Regulations, 2023 (RMR-2023) recommended a penalty upon Mr. Raja Aneesh S/o Ramesh Lal Talreja to be disqualified for a period of Five (05) years from any further process of selection by Sindh Public Service Commission under Regulation No. 45 (1) of RMR-2023.

Therefore, Mr. Raja Aneesh S/o Ramesh Lal Talreja having been found guilty of violating the provisions of Regulation 157 of the Regulations ibid and in exercise of powers conferred under Regulation 160 (ii) of the Sindh Public Service Commission (Recruitment Management) Regulations, 2023, the Chairman, SPSC has declared Mr. Raja Aneesh S/o Ramesh Lal Talreja disqualified for a period of 05 years to contest in any SPSC exams as provided in Regulation 45(1) of the Sindh Public Service Commission (Recruitment Management) Regulations, 2023.