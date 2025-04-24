India escalatesing tensions without any valid cause: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that India, without conducting any investigation into the recent attack in the Occupied Kashmir, has escalated tensions in the region. The Local Government Minister stated this on Thursday while talking to media persons after he inaugurated the three-day International Garments, Textile Machinery, and Accessories Exhibition here at the Expo Centre. The Local Government Minister jointly inaugurated the exhibition along with the Italian, Chinese, Turkish, and Japanese diplomats. Ghani, along with the diplomats from the friendly nations, visited 450 stalls at the exhibition belonging to exhibitors from over 30 countries. The Local Government Minister was briefed by the organisers of the exhibition that 700 delegates from 30 countries had arrived in Pakistan to participate in the event. Ghani was informed that the exhibition had been taking place for the past 23 years, as it was held alternately every year in Lahore and Karachi. Ghani noted that the Pakistani textile and garments industry had been engaged in the export of its products on a large scale. He said the exhibition showcased the latest machinery and technology invented by different countries for Pakistani exporters from the textile sector. He, on behalf of the Sindh government, thanked the diplomats and foreign delegates who attended the event. Responding to a media person’s query, the Local Government Minister said the acts of terrorism were condemnable no matter where they took place in the world. He said India should share proof with Pakistan if it believed any Pakistani national was involved in the latest terror incident in the Indian-held Kashmir. He also condemned the Indian unilateral act of suspending the Indus Basin Treaty between India and Pakistan. He censured the Indian global propaganda campaign against Pakistan without any valid cause. Responding to another query, the Local Government Minister hoped that federal government would roll back its controversial plan to build new canals on the Indus River in talks with the PPP.