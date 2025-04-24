3 dead, 9 injured as speeding van plunges into ravine in Khairpur

At least three people were dead and nine others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van plunged into a ravine in Khairpur.

As per details, the accident took place near Khairpur Bridge in Anwarabad, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to nine others, according to police.

Police stated that the injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre, where the condition of four victims is reported to be critical. Efforts were underway to transfer the critically injured patients to Karachi for advanced medical treatment. Initial investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the vehicle. On March 26, it was reported that a single dump truck claimed the lives of four individuals in Larkana.

Following a string of fatalities in Karachi, dump truck accidents continue to cause chaos in Larkana too. The most recent incident occurred on Airport Road, where a dump truck operated by Sindh Solid Waste Management tragically struck and killed a woman from Qutub Colony. Rescue officials confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.