SRSO issues loans to revive handloom industry

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) is working to preserve and promote traditional and dying arts in Sindh by providing interest-free loans and business development support to artisans. Under the Poverty Reduction Program (PRP) funded by the Government of Sindh, SRSO’s Enterprise Development Fund (EDF) provides financial assistance to artisans to revive and sustain their businesses.

According to Regional General Manager SRSO Aumir Abbas Mangi on Thursday, the SRSO provided a Rs. 500,000 interest-free loan to Ghulam Rasul Lashari, a skilled artisan from Khairpur, who specializes in traditional handloom weaving. Ghulam Rasul’s family has been engaged in this traditional craft for generations, but due to lack of resources, marketing, and innovation, the business had started to decline.

With the loan, Ghulam Rasul has established another handloom unit, purchased necessary equipment, and raw materials, and is selling his products in local markets. He hopes that with SRSO’s financial and business development support, he will be able to revive his family’s traditional craft, increase his income, and improve his socio-economic status. This initiative is part of SRSO’s efforts to promote socio-economic development in rural Sindh by supporting traditional artisans and small entrepreneurs. By providing interest-free loans and business development support, SRSO aims to empower artisans to revive and sustain their businesses, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to the local economy.