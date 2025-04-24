Energy minister grieved over demise of senior journalist SM Shakeel

Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, expressed his sorrow over the passing of senior journalist S.M. Shakeel, paying tribute to the late journalist’s contributions to the field. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. In his condolence message, he remarked that S.M. Shakeel was a symbol of dignified journalism, and his services in the fields of journalism and media will always be remembered. Minister Nasir Shah prayed to Allah for the forgiveness of the departed soul, granting them a place in His mercy, and asked for patience and solace for the family and relatives left behind.