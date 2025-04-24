Politicians across party line slam India’s aggression: KP cabinet vows strong response to any misadventure

The 31st meeting of the Provincial Cabinet, held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent Pahalgam incident, calling it a tragic event.

He stated that the nation stands united for the country’s sovereignty and national interest.

The Chief Minister strongly condemned the Indian government’s response following the Pahalgam incident, terming it aggressive, unfortunate, and unacceptable.

He emphasized that Pakistan was fully prepared to give a befitting response to any form of Indian aggression.

He further remarked that the Modi government was attempting to exploit the Pahalgam tragedy as part of a calculated conspiracy to malign Pakistan.

“This incident was a clear reflection of the Indian government’s failure,” he added, expressing grief over the loss of innocent lives.

Gandapur criticized the Indian government for trying to cover its incompetence by spewing venom against Pakistan, saying such behavior was completely intolerable.

He warned that any attempt by India to use this incident as a pretext for aggression would come at a heavy cost.

Reaffirming national unity, he stated that no sacrifice would be spared in the defense of the country’s integrity and interests.

The CM concluded by stating that India’s aggressive posture has always posed a threat to regional peace.

Separately, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister,l on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali has strongly criticized India’s response to the recent Pahalgam incident, calling it “deeply regrettable and condemnable.”

In a statement, he accused the Modi government of having “malicious intentions,” stating that India is using the incident as part of a conspiracy to falsely blame Pakistan.

He warned that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

Dr. Saif emphasized the need for national unity and political stability in Pakistan to counter what he described as India’s “sinister agenda.”

He said that Pakistan’s nation and security forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to any Indian adventurism.