CCD announces deployment of officials from across Punjab

The Crime Control Department, established to suppress criminal elements in Punjab, will have 10 regions. The details were obtained by Daily Times regarding the deputed police officials in different areas and regions of Punjab. According to details, the Crime Control Department Punjab will be headed by an officer of the rank of Additional IG. Three DIGs will work under the Additional IG in Punjab. The SSP will be the head in five major cities. In the Crime Control Department in Punjab, SSP Accountability, SP Intelligence, and SP Vigilance will work under the DIG Vigilance. SSP Investigation and Inspection, SPCRO, and SP Technical will work under the DIG Inspection and Vigilance. DPR, SSP Admin, and SP Legal will work under the DIG Administration. The Crime Control Department will have 10 regions across Punjab. In five major cities of Punjab, SSP-rank officers will be responsible for CCD affairs. In Lahore, SP North, SP South, and SP Central will work under the SSP. Moreover, in the Sheikhupura region, DSP Sheikhupura, DSP Kasur, and DSP Nankana Sahib are under the SP. In the Gujranwala region, SP Gujranwala, DSP Gujrat, DSP Sialkot, DSP Narowal, DSP Hafizabad, and DSP Mandi Bahauddin will perform duties under SSP CCD. In the Rawalpindi region, SP Rawalpindi, DSP Jhelum, DSP Attock, DSP Chakwal, and DSP Murree also work under the SSP CCD Rawalpindi. In the Sargodha region, DSP Sargodha, DSP Mianwali, DSP Bhakkar, and DSP Khushab will perform duties under the SP. In Faisalabad, an SP will perform duties under SSP Faisalabad, while DSP Jhang, DSP Toba Tek Singh, and DSP Chiniot will be on duty under the SP. In the Sahiwal region, DSP Okara and DSP Pakpattan will be answerable to SP Sahiwal. In the Multan region, SSP Multan will head an SP and his team of DSP Vehari, DSP Khanewal, and DSP Lodhran. In the Bahawalpur region, DSP Bahawalpur, DSP Bahawalnagar, and DSP Rahim Yar Khan will work under the SP, while in the Dera Ghazi Khan region, DSP DG Khan, DSP Muzaffargarh, DSP Layyah, and DSP Rajanpur will perform their duties under an SP.