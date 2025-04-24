AJK speaker denounces terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK

The Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Ch.Latif Akbar strongly denounced the terrorist attack against innocent tourists at Pehalgam District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and termed a blatant and sheer violation of human ethics, values and international law which is unjustified and intolerable act. Violence, massacre and targeting innocent civilians was unacceptable in any society, he said in his statement, issued here on Thursday. He demanded India to investigate the incident at international level to ensure its transparency and impartiality to bring the culprits in the court of justice rather playing its traditional blame game against Pakistan. The AJK Speaker Latif Akbar doubted that prompt negative reaction from Indian government against Pakistan without any investigation depicts the inside job perpetuated by its spy agencies to malign Pakistan at international level to hoodwink the world community likewise its previous records. He said that this terrorist attack was carried out at the moment when US Voice President J.D Vince was visiting India and its objective was clear that to play blame game against Pakistan while beating the old trumpet.