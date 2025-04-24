Kamran Lashari resigns as DG Walled City Authority

DG Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari on Thursday resigned from his post, citing personal reasons. According to media reports, in his resignation letter sent to Walled City Chairperson Maryam Nawaz, he said it was a matter of honour for him to serve as the DG. “I did my best to project Pakistan’s culture. It was my endeavor to show a positive image of the country to the world. But due to some personal reasons, I cannot get on with my job,” he added. However, Lashari reportedly resigned from the seat because he was not pleased with the return of historical sites of Lahore such as Lahore Fort and Shalamar Bagh to the Department of Archaeology. Likewise, holding of marriage functions at Lahore Fort without amending the 1950 rules also did not go down well with him. Another factor that led to his resignation was an anti-encroachment operation around the historical sites.