New legislation targets postpartum depression, maternal health reforms

A parliamentary health committee on Thursday passed the Mental Health Amendment Act, 2025, aimed at prioritizing maternal mental health and formally recognizing postpartum depression as a significant healthcare concern.

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination took up the bill titled “Mental Health (Amendment), Act 2025” moved by senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

The bill was passed after deliberations by the mover, committee members and health ministry officials during course of proceedings. Zehri stated that mental health of a woman during postpartum period is extremely important while currently no law exists in this regard.

She further stated that research indicates that postpartum depression affects a significant percentage of women in Pakistan with studies reporting prevalence rate ranging from 28 per cent to 63 per cent, depending on socioeconomic, cultural, and health factors whereas, she said, the lack of awareness, stigma and insufficient mental health care services exacerbate maternal mental health issues, leading to adverse outcomes from mothers, infants and families.

Senator Zehri explained that amendments, proposed through this bill, seek to prioritize maternal health care, recognition of postpartum depression and related conditions as significant public health concerns. It emphasizes early detections, comprehensive treatment, public awareness, community support to ensure the mental well-being of mothers in Islamabad.

She said that addressing the maternal mental health issues, particularly postpartum depression, and to enhance the mental health care services for mothers in Islamabad is one of the most significant basic rights of mothers, pregnant women and new born babies.

According to the bill, the postpartum depression is related to mental health condition characterized by feelings of sadness, anxiety, fatigue, and difficulty coping with daily tasks that occur during postpartum period while postpartum psychosis means a severe mental health condition following childbirth, involving hallucinations, delusions and an impaired sense of reality. The maternal mental health is defined as mental health and emotions well-being of women during pregnancy and up-to one year postpartum.

As per said new amendments, special community support programs shall be established including support groups for new mothers and counseling services for families. Moreover, special public awareness campaigns shall be conducted to educate families, and communities about postpartum mental health.

Furthermore, it will be responsibility of federal government to establish specialized maternal mental health units within hospitals in Islamabad equipped with psychiatrists, psychologists and trained counselors, specialized in maternal mental health. Also, facilities for inpatient care for mother experiencing severe postpartum psychosis. All these units shall collaborate with maternity wards to ensure integrated care for new mothers.

The bill further added all public and private health care facilities in Islamabad must screen women for postpartum mental health conditions during parental and postnatal visits while screenings shall include assessments for postpartum depressions, anxiety and psychosis.

Women diagnosed, according to the bill, with postpartum mental health conditions shall be entitled to free or subsidized mental health care at public facilities.

Besides provision and prioritizing of maternal mental health services including postpartum care at all public and private healthcare centers, special attention shall be given to rural and underserved areas within Islamabad. All healthcare professionals working in obstetrics, gynecology and pediatrics must receive trainings on identifying and managing postpartum mental health conditions.